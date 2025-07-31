Maton was traded from the Cardinals to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for Skylar Hales, Mason Molina and international bonus pool money, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals dealt all their high-leverage relievers, so Maton's brief time atop the closer depth chart in St. Louis comes to an end. Robert Garcia is the incumbent in Texas, and he has had a lot of recent success, so Maton should return to a setup role.