Rangers' Phillips Valdez: Joining Rangers on Saturday

Valdez will be called up as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against Oakland, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his big-league debut. He owns a poor 6.19 ERA in 52.1 innings for Triple-A Nashville this season. A corresponding move will need to be made to add him to the 40-man roster.

Our Latest Stories