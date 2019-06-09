Rangers' Phillips Valdez: Returns to minors

Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Valdez was called up to serve as the 26th man for the twin bill and fired two scoreless frames to finish the Game 1 victory. The 27-year-old struggled at Triple-A prior to his brief stay in the majors with a 6.19 ERA over 52.1 innings.

Our Latest Stories