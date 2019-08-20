Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Valdez surrendered two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out four over 3.1 innings during Game 1 of Tuesday's twin bill. The Rangers have elected to replace Valdez with a pair of fresh arms, as they've recalled Brock Burke and Jonathan Hernandez in corresponding moves.

