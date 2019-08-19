Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Valdez has spent most of the season with Nashville, notching a 5.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 61:32 K:BB in 72.2 innings. In 11.2 innings in the majors, the righty owns a 3.86 ERA (5.28 FIP), 1.80 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB. David Carpenter was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

