Montero (forearm) isn't listed on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 29-year-old missed the start of summer camp while tending to a personal matter and has been dealing with forearm soreness since reporting to the team. It's only a matter of time until he's officially move to the injured list. Montero had a 2.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB over 29 innings for the Rangers last season, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to take the mound in 2020.

