Montero (elbow) struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to convert the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

Montero was strong in his season debut, getting Brian Goodwin to ground out before whiffing David Fletcher and Mike Trout. In 2019, Montero pitched to a 2.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 34 strikeouts over 29 innings. He recorded seven holds last year and figures to work in a late-inning role again in 2020, potentially even as a closer option with Jose Leclerc (shoulder) questionable to pitch again this season.