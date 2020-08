Montero notched his third save of the season Tuesday against the Mariners. He pitched a scoreless inning and struck one.

Montero continues to look dominant as the new Rangers closer, going 3-for-3 on save opportunities and is yet to allow hits or runs in any of those outings, striking out three. Texas manager Chris Woodward already confirmed Montero as the new closer following Jose Leclerc's shoulder injury, and he has done nothing but respond to that confidence with three strong performances.