Montero (elbow) is on track to be activated from the injured list Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Montero has been sidelined all season with right elbow tendinitis, but he's set to rejoin the Rangers ahead of Friday's series opener against the Angels. The right-hander should assume a high-leverage relief role after posting a 2.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across 29 innings with Texas last season.