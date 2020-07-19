Montero was dealing with forearm soreness when he arrived in camp, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Montero entered camp late because he was at home in the Dominican Republic while his wife was giving birth. As such, he was behind other relievers, then the forearm soreness set him back further. "When he got back, it didn't feel right," Woodward said. "He said he is feeling better now. So hopefully from this point, he can progress to get back to full strength." Once back to full health and fitness, Montero should be one of the Rangers' top setup men.