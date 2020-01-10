Play

Montero signed a one-year, $785,000 contract with the Rangers on Friday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Montero will receive a slight raise in his second season of arbitration eligibility after excelling as a reliever in 2019. The 29-year-old had a 2.48 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB over 29 innings and could work in a high-leverage bullpen role next season.

