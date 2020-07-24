Montero was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow tendinitis, retroactive to July 20.

The 30-year-old was absent from the Rangers' Opening Day roster so it's not much of a surprise to see him move to the IL, though the elbow tendinitis is a new development. Montero was previously said to be dealing with forearm soreness and was late to summer training while tending to a family matter. The right-hander was unable to build up his stamina, so he's unlikely to join the Rangers in the near future, regardless of the severity of the injury.