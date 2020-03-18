Rangers' Rafael Montero: Lock for bullpen
Montero is expected to be part of the Rangers' bullpen when the regular season begins, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers came to camp with competition at several bullpen spots, but Montero's job was secure. The right-hander, who was coming off 2018 Tommy John elbow surgery, was promoted to the major-league roster in July 2019 and thrived in the 'pen. He posted a 2.48 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 29 innings (22 appearances). He will work in a setup role as a bridge to closer Jose Leclerc, whose shaky command and very low job security, per RotoWire, puts Montero in a position to potentially pick up save opportunities.
