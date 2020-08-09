Montero worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Angels.

The Rangers wasted no time plugging Montero into their vacant closer spot after he came off the injured list Friday, and the right-hander has now picked up saves on consecutive nights. As long as he can stay healthy, Montero should provide some stability in the ninth as he looks to build on his comeback performance in 2019.