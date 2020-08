Texas manager Chris Woodward confirmed Montero is the closer with Jose Leclerc (shoulder) on the injured list, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Montero closed out games Friday and Saturday and has emerged as the replacement closer. Earlier this week, Woodward was leaning toward a committee, but Montero's efforts the last two games stabilizes late-inning roles. Jonathan Hernandez will be the primary eighth-inning setup man.