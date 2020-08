Montero got the save Wednesday against the Mariners after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.

Another appearance, another scoreless outing for Montero. The 29-year-old is 4-for-4 in save chances and is yet to allow a run or a walk in his four appearances, striking out four. He has been lights out as the team's closer ever since Jose Leclerc went down with a shoulder injury and should remain a reliable late-inning arm out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future.