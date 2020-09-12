Montero had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the seventh inning to record the save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

The right-hander threw eight of his 10 pitches for strikes and made quick work of Oakland to close out the matinee. Montero has converted all eight of his save chances and has a 2.13 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB across 12.2 innings this season.