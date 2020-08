Montero allowed an unearned run on a hit and struck out two in one inning to earn the save Saturday versus the Rockies.

Raimel Tapia reached on catcher's interference to lead off the ninth inning, and Ryan McMahon scored him on a double, but Montero retired the next three batters in order. The unearned run won't harm Montero's 0.00 ERA, and the hit was also the first he's allowed in five innings this year. The 29-year-old has a firm grasp on the closer role in Texas.