Montero (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Montero missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late March. The 28-year-old is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day, though a return date in May or June remains possible. Montero appeared in 34 games for the Mets in 2017 and posted a 5.52 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 114:67 K:BB over 119 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories