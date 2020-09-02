Montero picked up the save against the Astros on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on one hit in one inning. He did not strike out or walk any batters.

Montero inherited a two-run lead in the extra-inning contest. He yielded a leadoff single to allow the designated runner on second base to score but avoided further damage by inducing a double-play groundout and a flyout. Montero is a perfect 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season while posting a 2.79 ERA over 9.2 innings.