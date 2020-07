Montero (personal) will not be ready for the start of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Montero missed the start of camp while tending to a family matter in the Dominican Republic and will reportedly need additional time to ramp up before ready for game action. It's unclear how many games the right-hander will miss at this point. With the Rangers down a couple of relievers to start the season, Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody are candidates to serve as setup men early on.