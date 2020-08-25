Montero picked up a four-out save in Monday's 3-2 win over the Athletics, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk. He struck out two.

Montero entered the game with two outs in the eighth and got Stephen Piscotty to strike out swinging. He got himself into a jam in the ninth, allowing singles to Tony Kemp and Marcus Semien before walking Ramon Laureano to load the bases with just one out. Fortunately for Montero and the Rangers, he struck out Matt Olson looking and got Matt Chapman to fly out to end the game. The right-hander has six saves on the season to go along with a 3.53 ERA and nine strike outs in 7.2 innings pitched.