Rangers' Renato Nunez: Acquired by Rangers
Nunez (hamstring) was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on Sunday.
Nunez could be a versatile option for the Rangers, as he has experience playing the outfield as well as first, second and third base. Prior to being acquired by Texas, Nunez had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville. Over six games at Nashville he went 9-for-25 (.360) with two RBI. To make room for Nunez on the 40-man roster, Tim Lincecum (finger) was placed on the 60-day DL.
