Nunez (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Nunez will join the Rangers' active roster just one day after being claimed off waivers from the A's. The 24-year-old has been sidelined all season with a hamstring injury, but he's ready to make his 2018 major-league debut after getting through a seven-game minor-league rehab assignment. Nunez went 10-for-28 (.357) during his stint with Triple-A Nashville. He'll take the roster spot of Ryan Rua and could immediately take his place as the Rangers' primary left fielder.