Nunez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.

Nunez will take a seat for the third time in seven games since being activated from the disabled list last week. The 24-year-old is hitting just .154/.214/.231 in 14 big-league plate appearances this season, so he'll need to pick things up at the dish if he wants to continue to see semi-regular at-bats with the big club. In the meantime, Joey Gallo will start in left field Monday, opening up spot for fellow prospect Ronald Guzman to start at first base.

