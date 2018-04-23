Rangers' Renato Nunez: Heads to bench Monday
Nunez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
Nunez will take a seat for the third time in seven games since being activated from the disabled list last week. The 24-year-old is hitting just .154/.214/.231 in 14 big-league plate appearances this season, so he'll need to pick things up at the dish if he wants to continue to see semi-regular at-bats with the big club. In the meantime, Joey Gallo will start in left field Monday, opening up spot for fellow prospect Ronald Guzman to start at first base.
More News
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Loses homer on fan interference•
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Starting in left field Monday•
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Activated from DL•
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Acquired by Rangers•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Excelling in rehab assignment•
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...