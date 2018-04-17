Nunez is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

After starting Monday's series opener against the Rays with southpaw Blake Snell on the mound for the opposition, Nunez will head to the bench as a right-hander toes the rubber for Tampa Bay. He's generally fared better against lefties in his career, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him settle into the short side of a platoon.