Rangers' Renato Nunez: Homers in Sunday loss
Nunez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blue Jays.
Nunez took J.A. Happ really deep in the second inning to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. It was the first home run of the season for the 24-year-old, who has three hits in 19 at-bats (.238) since joining Texas. He'll stick around for as along as Adrian Beltre (hamstring) is out and could be of some use if he can tap into the power stroke he showed in the minors. He has a career total of 130 homers in 701 minor-league games, including 55 over the last two seasons at the Triple-A level.
