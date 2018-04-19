Nunez went 1-for-3 with a double in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rays.

Nunez barely missed out on his first home run since being acquired by Texas when a Tampa Bay fan reached over the wall to grab the ball. Umpires ruled a ground-rule double after video review. Nunez has played in two games since joining the Rangers, starting once in left field and once at third base, and has hit in both. The Rangers are dealing with injuries to regulars and under-performers in the outfield, so there's room for Nunez to work himself into a regular gig.