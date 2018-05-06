Rangers' Renato Nunez: Records multi-hit game
Nunez went 2-for-4 during Sunday's matchup against the Red Sox.
Nunez was one of the few Texas batters who found success against a dominant Chris Sale. Despite a two-hit day for Nunez, he still sits with a .167/.235/.300 batting line through 11 games. He'll look to turn his performance at the plate around in the near future, as the Rangers begin a three-game series with Detroit on Monday.
