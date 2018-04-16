Nunez is starting in left field and hitting sixth Monday against the Rays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Nunez was activated from the disabled list earlier Monday, and the Rangers will waste no time inserting him into their lineup. It seems as if the 24-year-old will be given the opportunity to take over for Ryan Rua -- who he replaced on the active roster -- in the starting lineup if he can hold his own.