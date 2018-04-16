Rangers' Renato Nunez: Starting in left field Monday
Nunez is starting in left field and hitting sixth Monday against the Rays, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Nunez was activated from the disabled list earlier Monday, and the Rangers will waste no time inserting him into their lineup. It seems as if the 24-year-old will be given the opportunity to take over for Ryan Rua -- who he replaced on the active roster -- in the starting lineup if he can hold his own.
More News
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Activated from DL•
-
Rangers' Renato Nunez: Acquired by Rangers•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Excelling in rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Moves to 10-day DL•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Puts in five minor-league innings Thursday•
-
Athletics' Renato Nunez: Plays field in MiLB contest•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...