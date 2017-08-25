Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Earns first career save
Rodriguez pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Angels on Thursday en route to his first career save. He recorded one strikeout.
He earned his first save in his fifth career appearance, and Rodriguez made it look easy (10 pitches, nine strikes). The 24-year-old was just filling in for regular closer Alex Claudio, who pitched two innings Wednesday, but his usage speaks to the strong impression he's made in his first couple weeks with the big club.
