Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Earns first promotion to big leagues
Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Rodriguez has been dominant while closing games for High-A Down East and Frisco this season, converting 17-of-17 save chances and turning in sub-1.50 ERAs with both affiliates. The jump from Double-A to the majors is a significant one, but the 24-year-old may have the skills to stick with the Rangers for the final two months of the season. He'll need to first prove capable in a low-leverage role in order to ensure a lengthy stay, however.
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...