Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Earns first promotion to big leagues

Rodriguez was recalled from Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Rodriguez has been dominant while closing games for High-A Down East and Frisco this season, converting 17-of-17 save chances and turning in sub-1.50 ERAs with both affiliates. The jump from Double-A to the majors is a significant one, but the 24-year-old may have the skills to stick with the Rangers for the final two months of the season. He'll need to first prove capable in a low-leverage role in order to ensure a lengthy stay, however.