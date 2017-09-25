Play

Rodriguez retired the lone batter he faced in a three-pitch at-bat in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.

Rodriguez was able to strand a runner at second base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but with the Athletics holding a 7-0 lead at the time, it was far from a crucial situation. The young fireballer made a quick impact in his first taste of the big leagues by notching a save in his fifth MLB appearance, but since that time, he's looked the part of a 25-year-old who has spent much of the campaign at the Double-A level. He's been tagged for eight runs in six innings over his last nine outings, which has resulted in him falling out of the Rangers' setup ranks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast