Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Finishes out sixth inning
Rodriguez retired the lone batter he faced in a three-pitch at-bat in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Athletics.
Rodriguez was able to strand a runner at second base with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but with the Athletics holding a 7-0 lead at the time, it was far from a crucial situation. The young fireballer made a quick impact in his first taste of the big leagues by notching a save in his fifth MLB appearance, but since that time, he's looked the part of a 25-year-old who has spent much of the campaign at the Double-A level. He's been tagged for eight runs in six innings over his last nine outings, which has resulted in him falling out of the Rangers' setup ranks.
