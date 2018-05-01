Rodriguez (elbow) will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rodriguez has been dealing with inflammation in his elbow since spring training which eventually landed him on the 60-day disabled list. The Rangers' bullpen ranks sixth in innings pitched (107.0) and 20th in ERA (4.46), so there could be a need for Rodriguez, who got taste of the majors last season, when he's ready to come of the DL. He's not eligible to be activated until later in May.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories