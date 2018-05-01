Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Headed to Frisco
Rodriguez (elbow) will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Rodriguez has been dealing with inflammation in his elbow since spring training which eventually landed him on the 60-day disabled list. The Rangers' bullpen ranks sixth in innings pitched (107.0) and 20th in ERA (4.46), so there could be a need for Rodriguez, who got taste of the majors last season, when he's ready to come of the DL. He's not eligible to be activated until later in May.
More News
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Resumes mound work•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Officially placed on DL•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Will open on DL with elbow issue•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Finishes out sixth inning•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Earns first career save•
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...