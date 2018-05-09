Rodriguez (elbow) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez appeared in three games for Double-A Frisco in May, allowing one earned run with a 0.67 WHIP, but more importantly, experiencing no signs of pain after battling elbow inflammation since the end of spring training. If all goes well with Round Rock, Rodriguez should be reinstated from the 60-day DL around the end of this month.