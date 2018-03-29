Rodriguez (elbow) was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to March 26, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Rodriguez will be eligible to return for the series finale against Oakland on April 5. The right-hander has been dealing with right-elbow inflammation for the past few weeks and will need a little more time to recover. There's a chance that Rodriguez will head down to Triple-A Round Rock once he's healthy in order to build his arm up to speed.