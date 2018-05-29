Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A
Rodriguez (elbow) has been reinstated from the disabled list and will head to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
Rodriguez will come off the disabled list after being shifted to the 60-day DL on April 2 due to elbow inflammation. As expected, he'll be sent to Triple-A. Rodriguez hasn't allowed a run and has struck out six across eight innings at Round Rock this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Rehab assignment up•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Moves to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Headed to Frisco•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Resumes mound work•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Officially placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...