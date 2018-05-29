Rodriguez (elbow) has been reinstated from the disabled list and will head to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.

Rodriguez will come off the disabled list after being shifted to the 60-day DL on April 2 due to elbow inflammation. As expected, he'll be sent to Triple-A. Rodriguez hasn't allowed a run and has struck out six across eight innings at Round Rock this season.

