Rodriguez (biceps) is unlikely to be activated to the majors when his rehabilitation assignment expires Tuesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Rodriguez is expected to land with Triple-A Round Rock, but the Rangers need to clear room on the 40-man roster first. In 11 innings of rehab work, Rodriguez allowed one run, a home run to the first batter he faced in his first outing before throwing 10 consecutive scoreless innings.