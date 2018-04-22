Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Resumes mound work
Rodriguez (elbow) has resumed throwing off a mound at the Rangers' extended spring training facility, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
The Rangers believe Rodriguez will be ready to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in early May, putting him on track to be activated from the 60-day disabled list when he's first eligible in late May. The right-hander is among the harder throwers in the Rangers' system, but the inconsistency he displayed in the second half of last season may result in Texas optioning him to Triple-A Round Rock upon his activation.
