Rangers' Ricardo Rodriguez: Will open on DL with elbow issue
The Rangers anticipate that Rodriguez will open the season on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow inflammation, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez earned his way to the big leagues last August after racking up 61 strikeouts to go with a 1.34 ERA and 0.72 WHIP across 47 innings with High-A Down East and Double-A Midland. The right-hander predictably found life in the majors more difficult, but his big fastball was expected to keep him in contention for an Opening Day spot in a Rangers bullpen lacking in impact arms. However, with the elbow issue having prevented him from pitching since March 6 and more rest on the docket, Rodriguez may have to settle for a minor-league assignment once he's activated from the DL.
More News
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...