The Rangers anticipate that Rodriguez will open the season on the 10-day disabled list due to right elbow inflammation, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez earned his way to the big leagues last August after racking up 61 strikeouts to go with a 1.34 ERA and 0.72 WHIP across 47 innings with High-A Down East and Double-A Midland. The right-hander predictably found life in the majors more difficult, but his big fastball was expected to keep him in contention for an Opening Day spot in a Rangers bullpen lacking in impact arms. However, with the elbow issue having prevented him from pitching since March 6 and more rest on the docket, Rodriguez may have to settle for a minor-league assignment once he's activated from the DL.