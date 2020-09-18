Vanasco will undergo Tommy John surgery Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Vanasco spent over a month working out at the Rangers' alternate training site, but that unfortunately will ultimately end up setting his career back rather than helping it move forward. The timing of the surgery means he's all but guaranteed to miss the entirety of the 2021 season, though he should be ready around the time spring training kicks off in 2022. While he should remain at least a fairly interesting prospect, he will have thrown a total of 83.1 innings over five seasons as a professional at that point, with none of them coming above Low-A and none coming in the last two years.