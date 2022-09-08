Vanasco was promoted to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.
Vanasco was putting up dominant numbers in the minors before undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2020 which kept him off the field for multiple years. The 23-year-old righty has spent all of 2022 playing with High-A Hickory where he's put up a 4.48 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 84.1 innings. Until he's able to regain control of his pitches, the road to the big leagues still looks to be quite lengthy for Vanasco.