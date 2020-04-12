Rangers' Ricky Vanasco: Working on changeup
The Rangers want Vanasco to develop his changeup, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Vanasco blossomed in 2019, adding two-three MPH to his fastball, putting him in the 94-97 MPH range with an ability to top out at 99, while striking out 75 over 49.2 innings at short-season Spokane and Low-A HIckory. The 21-year-old right-hander commands the heater and has a good feel for the curveball, which was enough to get by at the lower levels, but his changeup lags. The organization had Vanasco on a changeup quota last year, and it remains a work in progress. One AL scout said adding a dependable changeup is the key to his future; it either keeps him on a starter's trajectory or moves him to a back end of the bullpen.
