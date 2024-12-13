Contreras was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Thursday.
The Rangers claimed Contreras off waivers October 31, but he'll now be booted from the 40-man roster before throwing a pitch. He could still compete for a roster spot in spring training, though it looks unlikely that he'll play a significant role for the team to begin 2025.
