Refsnyder was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday.
Refsnyder had a fairly consistent spot in the starting lineup to begin the season, but his playing time dipped in recent games. He'll now be removed from the 40-man roster after slashing .200/.265/.233 with one RBI and 11 strikeouts over 30 at-bats this year. It's unclear whether he'll find a spot with another organization. Leody Taveras was recalled from the team's alternate training site in a corresponding move to fill Refsnyder's role in the outfield.