Rangers' Rob Refsnyder: Outrighted to alternate camp
RotoWire Staff
Refsnyder was sent outright to Texas' alternate camp site Thursday.
Refsnyder will remain in the Rangers' organization after passing through waivers untouched. In 30 at-bats prior to being DFA'd, the utility man hit .200/.265/.233.
