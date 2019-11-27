Rangers' Rob Refsnyder: Signs minor-league contract
Refsnyder signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday that includes an invite to spring training, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
In 85 games with Triple-A Louisville last season, Refsnyder his .315/.377/.500 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI, but he has failed to translate his minor-league production into major-league success. He carries a .218/.308/.302 slash line with four home runs through 166 games over four partial seasons. While his contract includes an invitation to spring training, it would be somewhat surprising to see him take on a consistent role in the Rangers' outfield given his lack of success in the past.
