Grossman entered Wednesday's game for the injured Adolis Garcia (knee) and went 0-for-3 in a loss to Houston.

Grossman went 0-for-7 during the three-game series against the Astros and is hitless in his last 10 at-bats. Garcia's exit put an exclamation point on an ugly, during which Texas was swept by its division foe and outscored, 39-10. Grossman could get more plate appearances, if Garcia's injury lingers. The Rangers are off Thursday before kicking off a three-game set Friday against the lowly Athletics.