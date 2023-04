Grossman is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Though Grossman extended his hit streak to six games with a 1-for-4, one-RBI showing in Monday's 7-6 loss, he'll cede his spot in the lineup at designated hitter to the even hotter-hitting Ezequiel Duran, who has batted .455 amid a six-game hit streak of his own. Grossman still appears to be locked into a near-everyday role, even though he'll be on the bench for the second time in five games.